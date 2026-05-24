Marcor and Lukashenko discussed key regional issues

Belarusian and French President Alexander Lukashenko and Emmanuel Macron held a phone call on Sunday, the Belarusian state news agency Belta reported.

“The phone call between Belarusian and French President Alexander Lukashenko and Emmanuel Macron took place today at the initiative of the French side“, the agency reported, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

During a phone call on Sunday, Belarusian and French President Alexander Lukashenko and Emmanuel Macron discussed regional issues and Minsk's relations with the EU, the Belarusian state news agency Belta reported.

“The heads of state discussed regional issues and Belarus' relations with the EU and France in particular“, the agency reported, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.