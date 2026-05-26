What does the prepared truce between Iran and the US envisage

A development is emerging in the conflict between Iran and the US: according to media reports, the two warring parties are on the verge of reaching a truce. What is known?

The main points of the memorandum

According to the American news portal Axios, the memorandum of understanding should include all the main controversial issues between the US and Iran. This includes a temporary cessation of all military operations, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Iranian nuclear program.

Also on the agenda are the lifting of sanctions and the release of Iranian assets, the German public broadcaster ARD reported.

About the Strait of Hormuz

During the truce, which according to various sources should last between 30 and 60 days, Iran intends to allow passage through Hormuz. During this period, no transit fees will be charged. Traffic should be normalized to “pre-war levels”, and Iran is obligated to remove mines laid after the start of the war.

In exchange, the US will lift the blockade of Iranian ports and allow Tehran to freely export oil.

On Iran's nuclear program

Iran has pledged not to seek to acquire nuclear weapons, and negotiations must be held to halt its uranium enrichment program. The issue of highly enriched uranium stocks is also on the agenda: if Iran gives them up, in return the US will ease sanctions and release frozen Iranian assets, as is also clear from the information cited by ARD.

There are differences in interpretations, especially regarding the duration of the truce. The Axios portal, citing a US government official, indicates a period of 60 days. Meanwhile, the Iranian news agency “Tasnim“ reports that it is only about 30 days, during which the weapons should be silent. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei spoke on Iranian state television about a “period of 30 to 60 days“.

Reactions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed cautious optimism. During a visit to India, he said that there was “some progress“. According to him, something more substantial could be announced in a few days.

“I am deeply concerned“, wrote Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas on the X platform. "If the result is an 'Iranian regime, still led by Islamists who chant 'Death to the United States', which will now receive billions of dollars, will be able to enrich uranium and develop nuclear weapons, and will effectively control the Strait of Hormuz, then that would be a catastrophic mistake," ARD quoted him as saying.