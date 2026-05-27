British police arrest eighth suspect in Manchester synagogue attack

British police said they had detained a man in connection with the terrorist attack on the synagogue of the Jewish community in “Heaton Park“ in Manchester, which took place last year, PA Media and DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

The arrested man is a 49-year-old man from the Salford area of Greater Manchester. According to police, he is suspected of failing to provide information related to terrorist activity, in breach of the UK Terrorism Act 2000.

The man has been detained for questioning, and this is the eighth arrest in the case.

The attack in October 2025 killed Melvin Kravitz and Adrian Dolby. The attack was carried out by a 35-year-old British man of Syrian origin, who drove a car through the gate of the synagogue in the Crumpsall area, then attacked those present with a knife.

According to investigators, the perpetrator was also wearing a fake explosives belt.

According to the “Community Security Trust“ It is the first deadly anti-Semitic terrorist attack in Britain since the organisation began recording such incidents in 1984.

Deputy Chief Constable Rob Potts, who leads counter-terrorism operations in North West England, confirmed the arrest.

“We have tonight arrested a 49-year-old man in the Salford area on suspicion of failing to disclose information about terrorist activity,“ Potts said.

He added that the alleged crime was directly linked to the attack on the Heaton Park synagogue.

He said the families of the deceased, as well as those seriously injured in the attack, had already been informed of the progress of the investigation.