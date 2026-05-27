Kim Jong-un was pleased after new missile tests in North Korea

Tests of a new multi-purpose light rocket launcher system and a tactical multiple launch rocket system were conducted in the DPRK.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Chairman of the State Committee Kim Jong-un supervised the event, which took place at the National Defense Academy training ground.

The tests tested the power of the warhead of a special tactical ballistic missile, the navigation reliability of a 240-millimeter long-range guided missile, and the accuracy of a tactical cruise missile using artificial intelligence technology. Kim Jong-un praised the results, calling them "a significant technical advance in strengthening the army's defensive capabilities".

Particular attention was paid to the new tactical cruise missile, which KCNA said would be adopted by long-range artillery brigades in the southern border region. It combines a high-precision navigation system with artificial intelligence technology for terminal guidance and is capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 100 kilometers in both planning and propulsion modes.

Kim Jong-un noted that the fire control and automation systems of the launchers have been fully upgraded to meet modern combat conditions, ensuring the automated, long-range and high-precision characteristics of the new weapons. He stressed that “possession of great destructive power is a prerequisite for deterring war“, as war itself “causes extreme anxiety and fear in enemies“.

The DPRK leader stated the “unwavering commitment of the party and government” to rapidly strengthen both nuclear and conventional armed forces. He instructed defense departments to accelerate the production of cutting-edge weapons to ensure sovereignty and the development of socialism.

The event was attended by high-ranking military officials, including Defense Minister's advisor Marshal Park Chung-cheong and the leadership of the General Rocket Department. The tests are being conducted as part of a five-year national defense development plan, which includes the modernization of artillery and missile forces.