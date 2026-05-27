Belgium sends minesweeper to Mediterranean with possible mission in Strait of Hormuz

The Belgian navy is sending a minesweeper to the Mediterranean Sea from today, with the vessel set to take part in operations to clear the Strait of Hormuz. The ship will join NATO forces in the region, local media reported, BTA reports.

The Belgian Defense Ministry said the minesweeper would be used in a possible political decision to clear the strait, which was reportedly blocked by Tehran shortly after the start of US and Israeli air strikes on Iran.

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken recently said his country was ready to play its part in restoring freedom of navigation in the region.

In March, US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction that European allies were not providing sufficient support for Washington's efforts to clear the strait. In recent weeks, Germany and Italy have also expressed their readiness to provide resources to clear naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.