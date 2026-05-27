Another night of exchange of blows between Russia and Ukraine

New air strikes, casualties and serious material damage were inflicted on civilian targets both in Ukraine and on Russian territory tonight as a result of the ongoing escalation.

The Russian army continues its tactics of massive attacks with “Shahed“ drones, jet-powered unmanned vehicles and missiles targeting civilian areas.

A heavy attack was carried out in Zaporizhia with a Russian “Geran“ drone. According to updated information from the National Police of Ukraine, the number of injured civilians has reached 12 to 15 people, including a baby and two police officers. A fire broke out, burning several parked cars; a non-residential civilian building was hit and partially destroyed.

This night, Chernihiv was attacked by a wave of drones. Local residents reported a series of powerful explosions. Authorities issued warnings of threatened residential areas, with civil defense teams still clarifying the extent of material damage.

Early this morning, air defense systems were activated in a number of areas, as Russian strike UAVs penetrated deep into Ukrainian airspace in various directions.

Ukrainian forces continue to retaliate with drone attacks on border and rear Russian regions, as well as on occupied parts of eastern Ukraine.

Early on the morning of May 27, the air defense systems of the Russian forces in Sevastopol were activated to reflect a massive attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces drones. Russian-appointed local authorities have declared an air alert, while investigating potential debris falling on civilian infrastructure.

Two people were injured in an attack on Taganrog.

In the past few hours, residential areas in the city of Donetsk, Gorlovka and Yasinovatsky district have come under shelling and drone strikes. At least five civilians have been reported injured.

Due to the threat of further Ukrainian attacks with long-range drones, Russian aviation authorities have partially closed the skies over the Moscow region and several neighboring areas to civilian flights.