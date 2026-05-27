The future architecture of Europe must be discussed, and without the Europeans this is impossible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, quoted by TASS, BTA reports.

“We are taking all this seriously. One way or another, we will have to discuss the future architecture of Europe. This cannot be done without the participation of the Europeans. Therefore, negotiations will be needed in any case“, Peskov said. He added that “Russia is open, President Putin is open to such negotiations, but the Europeans have only just begun to understand this“.

“We will see. These discussions about the negotiations are more or less formal for now. And the action for now is aimed at further pressuring the Ukrainians to fight and not negotiate with anyone. "The reality is this," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Peskov said that "Moscow sees discussions in Europe on potential candidates for negotiators with Russia as a positive development," Reuters reported.

European governments had previously rejected Putin's offer for former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who has described the Russian leader as a personal friend, to represent them in possible future talks with Moscow on the continent's security.

Despite speculation that the EU would send an envoy for talks, diplomats told Reuters that the discussions were premature and that the focus should be on Europe's strategy towards Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has publicly called in recent weeks for diplomatic efforts to be revived and for Europe to become part of the process.

“It is worth determining who exactly will represent Europe“, the Ukrainian leader said earlier this month.