Georg Georgiev: Radev showered everyone with a diplomatic, but icy shower

After the encouraging news from the UN that Bulgaria will maintain its current course of behavior towards its alliance commitments to security in Europe and Ukraine, Prime Minister Radev has just showered everyone with a diplomatic, but icy shower. This was written on his social media profile by former Minister of Foreign Affairs Georgi Georgiev.

Support for Ukraine will be revised and probably suspended, we understand from the statement of the Prime Minister himself. A worrying intention, which we will closely monitor to see if it will be confirmed in the upcoming talks with partners in Brussels tomorrow, he adds.

I am convinced that the international press will also show interest, Georgiev points out.

This logically raises the question, are the decisions in New York the result of a conscious political decision or rather the result of the instincts of Bulgarian professional diplomacy, which, unlike politicians, perfectly distinguishes between an aggressor and a victim…?, Georgiev also writes.