Politico: Kiev and Chisinau to start EU talks within days?

Ukraine and Moldova could start formal EU accession talks as early as June 15, writes "Politico", citing its diplomatic sources.

Ukraine and Moldova could start formal EU accession talks within days, writes "Politico", citing its diplomatic sources.

Will Magyar lift the Hungarian veto?

The publication makes it clear that Hungary, which until recently was a staunch opponent of starting negotiations with Kiev, will give up its veto. In May, Péter Magyar became the country's prime minister, ending the long-standing rule of Viktor Orbán, who was considered the closest leader to Putin in Europe. Magyar has said he will no longer block Ukraine's path to the EU after a meeting between Ukrainian and Hungarian experts earlier this week discussed the rights of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine.

The opening of the first cluster of negotiation chapters could begin at the Luxembourg meeting on June 15. However, the Hungarian side told "Politico" that a final decision has not yet been made, and negotiations between Kiev and Budapest are ongoing.

Who will be the next EU members?

"Politico" sources They also say that EU ambassadors will finalize their position on opening the first negotiating cluster for Ukraine and Moldova by the end of this week, after Ukraine presents its plans for internal reforms, as well as for resolving the issue of minorities. EU countries will then have to approve the start of negotiations at the intergovernmental conference on June 15. Opening negotiation chapters requires approval from all 27 EU member states. Any country can block the process at any stage of the negotiations.

A number of other countries are applying for EU membership, with Montenegro and Albania the most advanced in the negotiations. Podgorica and Tirana hope to join the Community by 2028 and 2030, respectively.

Meanwhile, there is active talk of a phased association of Kiev and Chisinau with the EU before moving on to full membership - an idea also shared by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.