Ukrainian Ambassador Olesya Ilashchuk with first comment on the "Baba Alino" scandal

First comment only to bTV by the Ambassador of Ukraine Olesya Ilashchuk regarding the scandal with the luxury complex in the area of "Baba Alino" near Varna

Ilashchuk described as fake the allegations that the Ukrainian investor in hiding - Oleg Nevzorov, is hiding in the Ukrainian embassy and has sought protection from the embassy. The ambassador added that all procedural and investigative actions should be carried out in accordance with Bulgarian legislation and existing bilateral agreements.

"In connection with the ongoing public discussions and the appearance of a number of false materials, we officially declare that the Embassy of Ukraine acts exclusively within the framework of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. And the protection of our Ukrainian citizens – exclusively within the legal framework according to the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and absolutely in direct compliance with the legislation of the country of accreditation – this is important”, commented the ambassador.

"All procedural and investigative actions should be carried out within the legal framework of the national legislation of the Republic of Bulgaria, as well as with the existing international bilateral agreements on law enforcement between our countries", added Ilashchuk.