We tested the new Mercedes-AMG GLC53 Coupe (see also its price in our country)

Hamburg, Germany. mobile.bg team from the event site.

When it comes to SUV coupes, visual compromise is usually inevitable, but the new Mercedes-AMG GLC53 Coupe from the 2027 model year is a stylish and totally different car from the new electric GLC, which definitely preserves the brand's genes. This time the Germans have surpassed themselves, creating a machine that not only catches the eye, but also takes your breath away with perfect proportions and dynamics.

Under the attractive outer shell hides a real technical monster - a brutal inline six-cylinder engine with forced induction, which proves that buying a car by appearance can sometimes bring a serious amount of adrenaline. Contrary to expectations, the sloping roofline here looks far more balanced and attractive than the classic SUV body, offering a perfect symbiosis between luxury and sportiness.

Exterior

As for the appearance, this coupe finally offers what this class of car should have been from the very beginning. The muscular and extremely aggressive front end, dominated by the iconic AMG radiator grille with vertical ribs, immediately declares serious intentions on the road. It contrasts perfectly with the curved, gently sloping rear lid, without the design looking too bloated or disproportionate.

The roof's angle of inclination is not too radical, which saves the silhouette from the visual clumsiness characteristic of many of the direct competitors on the market. Walking around the test car, our team was fascinated by the paint finish in graphite gray Magno with a matte effect. In general, matte paints require a specific taste, but here the light refracts so well along the folds of the body that the car looks as if it was sculpted from a monolithic block.

The side line is dominated by huge wheels that fill the fenders to the limit and give the crossover an extremely stable stance. The bulging rear fenders flow into thin, horizontally positioned LED lights that visually expand the rear of the car. The four round exhaust pipes integrated into the diffuser clearly indicate to those driving behind that this is not just another electric fashion toy.

Interior

The interior of the coupe welcomes us with the familiar, but always impressive luxury that is completely typical of the Stuttgart brand. To our great relief, in this model the engineers have spared the massive and sometimes too glamorous Superscreen, which occupies the entire dashboard. Instead, there is a clean digital dashboard in front of the driver, and the center console houses an ergonomic, vertical 11.9-inch multimedia touchscreen, which is much more convenient to use on the go.

The AMG sports seats are a true work of art - they provide phenomenal lateral support, without pressing the body too hard during a long journey. The position behind the wheel is excellent, and the thick AMG steering wheel, covered in Alcantara and leather, fits perfectly in the hands. Forward and side visibility is satisfactory, although the massive B-pillars require a little more attention when reversing in urban conditions, which we record as a slight minus.

The space in the second row of seats is surprisingly good for a car with such a sloping roof, and passengers up to 185 cm tall will not feel any discomfort in the head area. The materials everywhere are first-class - soft leather, real carbon fiber and precise stitching create a feeling of expensive and high-quality workmanship. Each button has a dense and mechanical stroke, which reinforces the feeling of a premium product.

However, the only serious practical disappointment in the cabin turned out to be the luggage compartment, the floor of which is located too high. This means that if you often have to load heavy or bulky items, you will have to make serious physical efforts, and the useful volume itself is slightly sacrificed for the sake of beautiful design. Therefore, for families with small children and a lot of luggage, the classic SUV version will probably remain the more reasonable choice.

Engine

The heart of this monster is the deeply revised 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder unit, which uses both a classic turbocharger and an intelligent electric compressor. This sophisticated technological configuration completely eliminates the so-called turbo lag, providing an instant response with every touch of the accelerator pedal. The engine generates a power of 443 hp and a maximum torque of 640 Nm, which turns driving into a real adventure.

All this power is transmitted to the four wheels via a perfectly calibrated nine-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which changes gears with lightning speed. The AMG Performance 4Matic all-wheel drive system constantly monitors traction and distributes traction between the axles within milliseconds. This ensures that the enormous power is converted into effective acceleration, and not into useless tire spinning on the spot.

For the first time in the history of AMG crossovers, however, the engineers have also integrated the notorious Drift mode. By activating it from the menu, the electronics turn off the front axle and send 100% of the Newton meters only to the rear wheels. This allows the driver to perform spectacular controlled drifts and smoke-filled stunts on the track - something previously unthinkable for a standard family SUV.

During our tests, the engine demonstrated exceptionally broad linear thrust, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h taking just 4.0 seconds according to official figures. When the car is equipped with the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package, the electronic limiter is shifted and the machine can reach a dizzying 270 km/h. The sound from the exhaust system in sports modes is dense, bassy and completely organic, without unnecessary digital generation through the speakers.

Driving characteristics

Our team's first encounter with the Mercedes-AMG GLC53 Coupe took place on the streets of Hamburg and unfortunately coincided with the heaviest rush hour. Wandering from traffic light to traffic light, the car felt surprisingly comfortable and maneuverable for its size, thanks to the perfectly tuned Comfort mode. In urban environments, the drive is extremely smooth and quiet, making the car perfectly suited for daily routine use between the office and home.

We should note, however, that even in its softest setting, the ride remains a bit firmer and tighter than we would like on the broken city streets in our country. Perhaps this was due to the fact that we had spent the previous two days behind the wheel of the new S-Class and our bodies were not able to recalibrate quickly enough to the reality of the sports SUV. Any major bumps or joints in the asphalt are felt in the cabin, although well-muffled by the stable chassis.

When we finally set foot on the German autobahn, we hoped to loosen the reins of the inline six-cylinder engine and approach maximum speed. Unfortunately, the traffic was so dense that not a single gap large enough to safely reach such speeds opened up. However, intermediate accelerations from 80 to 140 km/h happen with frightening ease, and straight-line stability at high speed is simply unique.

The real magic of this AMG, however, was revealed when we turned off onto narrow, winding country roads. The steering rear axle works absolute wonders in the corners, visually and physically shrinking the car, making it feel like a lightweight hot hatch. Entering tight corners is done with surgical precision, body roll is minimized, and the powerful brakes bite the discs fiercely every time you press the left pedal. Our team was surprised at how well-behaved and predictable the car's behavior remains, even when you press the gas pedal to the floor in the middle of a turn.

Price

The official prices for the Bulgarian market are now clear, and for this most refined GLC Coupe they start at 87,790 euros. Of course, if you decide to add the attractive Magno matte paint, the AMG Dynamic Plus package, larger wheels and a high-end Burmester audio system, the final amount will easily exceed the 100,000 euros mark. To the negatives we must add the traditionally high price of additional options, which can quickly increase the cost of the configuration. But still, this is Mercedes AMG, and in its purest form of vision and dynamics.

When we draw a line under the pros and cons of the German athlete, the list of merits definitely dominates. Among the biggest advantages of the model are its extremely balanced and muscular coupe design, the phenomenal in-line six-cylinder engine with linear acceleration and the surgical precision in the turns, provided by the steering rear axle. We should not ignore the innovative Drift mode for this segment, which brings a pure dose of hooligan pleasure on suitable terrain.

On the other hand, the model is not without some compromises that future owners in Bulgaria should anticipate. The main disadvantages are related to the reduced volume and high trunk threshold, limited visibility through the strongly beveled rear window, as well as the too tight ride in the city, which can easily cause discomfort when passing over bad asphalt, potholes or tram tracks.

Conclusion

After our team's short but extremely intense test behind the wheel of the new Mercedes-AMG GLC53 Coupe 2027, our verdict is categorical. This beautiful and technological SUV will be an absolute hit among the younger and successful professionals in our country, who are looking for the perfect visual status in society. Although the majority of its owners will probably never extract even half of the potential of the race six-cylinder engine on the mountain serpentines, those few who do will remain completely fascinated by Affalterbach's engineering thought.