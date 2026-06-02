Lyuben Dilov-sin passed away at the age of 61.

The sad news was announced by Boyko Borisov, leader of GERB, on Facebook.

"Farewell, Lyubo Dilov! I have lost a friend, a bright personality, a talented writer and a person with an exceptional sense of humor and civic position. I express my most sincere condolences to the family, relatives, friends and all who respected and loved him."

More than a month ago, the deputy suffered a severe heart attack. The writer and screenwriter's health condition became known on April 30, when he failed to appear at the first session of the 52nd National Assembly to take the oath. In mid-May, he was transported to Bulgaria from Rome, where he was in a coma.

Dilov-son was born on November 19, 1964 in Sofia. He is the son of the science fiction writer Lyuben Dilov.

He graduated from the 32nd high school in the capital and the Faculty of Journalism at the Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski", majoring in "Print Media".

Since 1990, he has been involved in the creation of the television shows "Ku-ku", "Kanaleto", "Hushov", "Slavi's Show". After 2001, Dilov-son entered the political life of Bulgaria. He was the creator and first spokesman of the "Gergyovden" movement, and in 2003 he became its chairman.

He was a member of parliament in the 40th National Assembly from the UDF list and in the 45th, 46th, 47th, 48th, 49th, 50th and 51st National Assembly from the GERB-SDF list. Since August 11, 2010, he has been the editor-in-chief of the Bulgarian edition of the Italian magazine L'Europeo.