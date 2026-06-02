Tehran: Iran and US have not been negotiating for several days

The exchange of messages between Iran and the United States to end the war stopped several days ago, the Iranian news agency Fars reported, quoted by Reuters, writes BTA.

According to Fars, the last message from Iran to the United States contained a "clear message about Lebanon".

Iran has suspended communication with the mediators after Israel threatened to bomb Beirut as part of its operation in Lebanon against the pro-Iranian movement "Hezbollah", the Associated Press reported, citing Fars and another Iranian agency - Tasnim. Both Iranian agencies are believed to be close to Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran's position is that the fighting in Lebanon is part of broader ceasefire talks with the United States. Israel and the United States say the fighting in Lebanon is a separate issue from the talks with Iran.

The ambassadors of Israel and Lebanon arrived at the US State Department today for a new round of direct talks between the countries, Agence France-Presse reported. This is the fourth meeting between representatives of the two countries.

The ongoing fighting between Israel and "Hezbollah" is a major problem in negotiations between Washington and Tehran to end the war in Iran.

US President Donald Trump announced yesterday a halt to mutual attacks between Israel and "Hezbollah". Despite Trump's statement, the exchange of blows between Israel and "Hezbollah" continued both last night and today.