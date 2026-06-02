Volodymyr Zelensky: I expect a new massive Russian attack tonight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that it is possible that Russian forces will launch another massive attack on Ukraine tonight, Reuters reported.

“According to our intelligence, there is a possibility of another large-scale attack tonight“, Zelensky said in his evening video address.

At least 22 people were killed and about 100 more were injured in last night's Russian attacks across the country.

“Please, I urge you to pay attention to airstrike warnings“, the Ukrainian president stressed.

Zelensky said that 130 people were injured in last night's strikes, which involved Russia using more than 70 missiles and 650 drones.

Throughout the day today, Russia continued to launch attacks and launched another 100 drones.

“Unfortunately, the current levels of our air defense reserves do not allow us to intercept a significant part of the missiles“, the Ukrainian president also said.

“All partners together and everyone in Europe must continue to make efforts to ensure that Ukraine receives air defense missiles, the necessary systems, vital intelligence and other resources that help save human lives“, Zelensky added.