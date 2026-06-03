Strategic elections in the fall! The US primary vote outlines how the race will unfold

Six US states are holding primary elections, in which they must determine who their candidates for governor in the midterm elections in November will be, reports CBS. These are California, Iowa, New Jersey, Montana, South Dakota and New Mexico, reports Focus.

The most interesting and contested race is in California, where the current governor and leader of the Democratic Party, Gavin Newsom, cannot run again due to term limits. One of the winners is expected to be – former prosecutor Eric Swalwell was thrown out of the race after allegations of sexual assault against women.

The main candidates with the best chances are Xavier Becerra - Secretary of Health under Joe Biden - and billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer, who has spent more than $195 million on advertising. It is also the most expensive election campaign in the United States this year.

California has not elected a Republican to the statewide election since Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2006, and Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state by a ratio of 2 to 1. Republican Steve Hilton, a British-born hedge fund manager and former adviser to David Cameron, enjoys the support of President Donald Trump. Hilton consistently ranks in the top three in the polls, CBS notes.

A total of 61 names are on the ballot for the California primary, and in addition, Los Angeles is also voting for mayor of the metropolis.