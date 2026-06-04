The House of Representatives of the US Congress has passed a resolution that limits the military powers of President Donald Trump.

The document was supported by 215 to 208 votes and could end the war in Iran, as it provides that the president must have permission from congressmen to conduct military action. The resolution received the support of all four Republicans, and the leader of the Democrats in the House, Hakeem Jeffries, said earlier that "this irresponsible and costly war must be ended".

However, the current vote is rather symbolic, since the resolution must also pass the Senate, and must be supported by at least two-thirds of congressmen in order to possibly bypass the president's own veto.

So far, three similar documents have failed in the lower house of Congress, and a Senate resolution managed to pass the procedural phase last month after seven previous failures. However, the incident shows the growing concern among lawmakers about the war in the Middle East, according to "Reuters".