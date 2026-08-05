Macron says Russia must pay price for aggression

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Russia's latest massive attack on Kiev and said the European Union and its partners would increase pressure on Russia by imposing sanctions and continue to support Ukraine militarily, Reuters and Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

The French president described the Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital as "unacceptable" and stressed that it fits into Moscow's "policy of terror".

"Every new attack reinforces an obvious reality - Russia must pay the price for its aggression and be held accountable for its crimes. The European Union and its partners will continue to increase pressure on Russia, especially by imposing new sanctions, while also increasing military aid to Ukraine so that it can defend itself and protect its population," Macron wrote on the Ex social network.

"We will not succumb to fatigue or threats," Macron assured.

Russian strikes overnight killed at least 17 people in the Kiev region and destroyed logistics centers, Ukrainian authorities announced today, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, who again called on his allies to provide Ukraine with ballistic missile interceptors to save civilians, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reports.

Three people were killed in an attack on a sorting center of the private Ukrainian postal company "Nova Poshta", bringing the number of victims in the massive Russian strikes last night to 20, Ukrinform later reported.

"The enemy has once again committed a war crime against the civilian population using cluster munitions. Three people were killed in the attack, including two drivers from a partner company and one employee from a subcontractor. Eight people were injured," Novaya Poshta reported.

Ukraine failed to intercept a single Russian missile during the attack, a Ukrainian Air Force report said. In recent weeks, Russia has stepped up its bombing of Kiev and the Kiev region.

The Russian army has launched 115 drones and 28 high-speed missiles, including ballistic missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force said. It said 88 Russian drones were intercepted.