Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the open letter of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today, quoted by TASS, BTA reported.

Zelensky published an open letter to Putin yesterday, in which he suggested that the two leaders meet to agree on ending the war, while at the same time warning that Kiev is ready to fight if this does not happen. He also said that Russians were becoming tired of both their president and the war, Reuters notes.

The Kremlin press service did not provide details on how Putin reacted to Zelensky's letter, TASS notes.

The letter, which is the first that Zelensky has publicly sent directly to Putin since Russia began its full-scale invasion in 2022, contains sharp criticism of the Russian leader's 26-year rule, the Guardian newspaper writes.

Zelensky appears to be trying to take advantage of a crucial moment in the war, as Ukraine has begun to regain some advantage on the battlefield, mainly thanks to its improved long-range strike capabilities, the publication comments. At the same time, however, Moscow has stepped up its deadly air campaign across Ukraine, seeking to take advantage of Kiev's lack of resources and its continued vulnerability to ballistic missile attacks.

The Ukrainian leader claims that Russia is increasingly feeling the cost of the war, citing Ukrainian drone attacks deep inside Russian territory as well as economic strains, fuel shortages and rising prices in the country, the Guardian reports.