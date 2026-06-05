Free sale of gasoline suspended in Crimea

The sale of gasoline for cash payment has been completely suspended in the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia since Thursday (June 4). There are no vouchers for free sale and there will be none in the near future, the Moscow-appointed "head" of the region, Sergei Aksyonov, announced on Telegram.

Fuel shortage and restrictions

The decision was made due to the shortage of automobile fuel on the peninsula. With pre-purchased coupons, 20 liters per person are provided. Representatives of municipalities and Russian departments will be on duty at each gas station, who will record the license plates of all cars refueling with coupons.

According to Aksyonov, municipal emergency services, law enforcement agencies and public transport have the necessary quantities of gasoline. The institutions have "optimized" the use of motor transport - only one car per ministry is allowed. Aksyonov did not say how long the restrictions will be in force.

Restrictions have been introduced in at least 14 regions and Crimea

The "Astra" channel on Telegram writes that at least 14 regions in Russia, as well as the Crimean peninsula, have introduced limits on gasoline sales.

Due to Ukraine's drone attacks on oil infrastructure in St. Petersburg, only 50 liters of gasoline are being distributed per person. At Rosneft gas stations in the Belgorod and Kursk regions, the sale of gasoline in cans has been temporarily restricted. Gasoline and diesel restrictions have also been introduced at ORTK, Lukoil, and Gazprom gas stations in the Moscow region and in Moscow.

Meanwhile, Russia has officially acknowledged that oil production has decreased. According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, oil production in Russia has decreased "slightly" compared to the volumes at the beginning of the year due to "unscheduled repairs" at several oil refineries. He told journalists at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 4.

Author: Ekaterina Venkina