Five Azerbaijani citizens killed in attack on two cargo ships in the Sea of Azov

Five Azerbaijani citizens were killed and three were wounded in an attack on two cargo ships in the Sea of Azov, Reuters reported, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, BTA reported.

In response to a question about the vessels that were hit in the Taganrog Bay, the ministry indicated that the crews consisted of a total of 25 Azerbaijani citizens, but the ships do not belong to Azerbaijan.

Earlier today, Ukraine reported that its drones had hit five ships in the ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk on the Sea of Azov and in coastal waters - Ukrainian territories controlled by Russia.

Robert Broddy, the commander of the Ukrainian forces for unmanned systems, said in a statement that its drones had struck dry cargo ships and a tanker involved in the “theft” of Ukrainian grain and the transfer of military goods and fuel, with the names of the vessels being blacked out and their radars being turned off.