The administration of President Donald Trump will hold an auction on Friday for oil and natural gas rights on 689,000 acres (278,828 hectares) in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR), reports "Reuters'.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management under the Department of the Interior is offering a total of 60 parcels for exploration and production. Companies had to submit their bids by June 3, and their opening will be broadcast live.

The sale is the first of four such procedures provided for in the "One Big Beautiful Act" law, signed by President Trump last year. The measure is part of the administration's strategy to increase domestic energy production and reduce dependence on foreign supplies.

The initiative has the support of Alaskan authorities and some local Indian communities, who see it as an opportunity to create jobs and offset the ongoing decline in oil production in the state.

"When done the right way and in consultation with indigenous people, the development of these resources can be a positive force for our region," said Nagruk Harcharek, executive director of the Voice of the Arctic Iñupiat organization.

However, energy companies' interest in the region has so far remained limited. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that the reserve’s 1.5 million-acre coastal zone could hold up to 11.8 billion barrels of technically recoverable oil.

However, no bids were received for the 400,000 acres offered in a January 2025 auction organized by the Joe Biden administration. The situation was similar in the first auction in 2021, when interest was also weak.

One reason is that U.S. oil production is already at record levels thanks to more accessible deposits in states such as Texas and New Mexico. In addition, developing deposits in the Arctic requires decades of work and billions of dollars in investment.

The Arctic National Reserve covers about 19 million acres and has virtually no road, energy or industrial infrastructure. The area is home to polar bears, caribou and a variety of migratory birds.

Currently, the sole concessionaire on the reserve is the state-owned Alaska Industrial Development and Export Agency, which owns six tracts but has not yet begun mining.

The drilling plans continue to divide local communities. While some Inupiat support energy development, representatives of the Gwich'in people oppose the project.

"Some places are too valuable to sacrifice. This auction is about more than economics or development. It's about whether our voice, culture and way of life matter," said Kristen Moreland, executive director of the Gwich'in Committee.