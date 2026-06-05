185 for 185! Ukraine and Russia have exchanged prisoners of war again

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Friday that a new exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia has been carried out according to the formula "185 for 185".

"Another 185 Ukrainian defenders are returning home from Russian captivity today. "A civilian is also returning with the defenders," Zelensky wrote on social media.

The Ukrainian president stressed that among the released there are servicemen who have been in captivity since 2022.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense also reported on the exchange, confirming that it was carried out according to the "185 for 185" scheme.

At the moment, no details have been reported about the location of the exchange or the intermediaries involved in the operation.

Exchanges of prisoners of war remain one of the few areas in which Moscow and Kiev continue to maintain contact despite the ongoing armed conflict. Since the beginning of the war in 2022, the two sides have carried out dozens of similar operations with the mediation of third countries and international organizations.