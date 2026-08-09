Moscow struck a German factory, a WHO warehouse and energy facilities

Over the past 24 hours, Russia has launched one of its most brutal combined air offensives against Ukraine's critical, industrial and humanitarian infrastructure. As of 18:10 Bulgarian time on August 9, 2026, official reports from Kiev and international organizations confirm serious destruction in several Ukrainian regions, accompanied by civilian casualties and the suspension of key production.

A German giant closed its doors in the Zhytomyr region

In the Zhytomyr region, Russian forces attacked a large-scale industrial enterprise with 100% German investment, reports the Ground News information space (ground.news/article/with-100-german-investment-russia-launched-a-massive-strike-on-zhytomyr-region-kromberg-and-schubert-plant-suspends-work). This is the entirely civilian Kromberg & Schubert automotive components plant, which employs about 3,500 people. As a result of the serious damage to the production facilities, the management was forced to completely suspend the operation of the enterprise, leaving thousands of employees unemployed.

WHO humanitarian warehouse destroyed in Dnipro

A key World Health Organization (WHO) humanitarian warehouse was destroyed by a Russian strike in the city of Dnipro. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on the social network X (x.com) that the facility stored vital medical supplies for frontline hospitals. Thanks to the quick intervention of employees, they managed to evacuate 130 out of a total of 300 pallets of medicines just before the attack. Fortunately, no one was injured in this attack, but the losses for the humanitarian mission are enormous.

A blow to energy security: „Ukrnafta“ was attacked

Russia continues its targeted pressure on the Ukrainian gas and oil sector weeks before the start of the autumn-winter period. The CEO of the state-owned parent company „Naftogaz“ confirmed to the media „Ukrainska Pravda“ (pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2026/08/09/8047984/) that production facilities and a drilling site of the country's largest oil producer „Ukrnafta“ have come under heavy fire from dozens of kamikaze drones. The equipment is out of order and work processes are frozen. In recent days, seven gas stations of the company in Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Nikolaev regions have also been hit.

Tragedy in Zaporizhzhia and attack on children in Odessa region

The next tactic of the so-called “double-tap strike“ has led to a new tragedy among the rescue services. In Zaporizhzhia region, while eliminating the consequences of a previous attack, a subsequent Russian strike killed firefighter Alexander Prodan on the spot and seriously injured two other of his colleagues from the State Emergency Service, reports the Ukrainian agency UNN (unn.ua/en/news/in-odesa-region-a-bus-carrying-12-children-was-damaged-during-a-repeated-russian-attack).

The same brutal tactic was also used in Odessa region. In a subsequent daytime shelling, a powerful blast wave damaged a bus full of 12 children. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries, with only one child suffering minor scratches from broken glass.

AFU details nighttime counterattack over Odessa: 72% of drones shot down

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have clarified the scale of the brutal nighttime combined attack, aimed primarily at the Odessa region. According to a statement by the spokesman for the Air Force Command, Yuriy Ignat, quoted by “Ukrainska Pravda“ (pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2026/08/09/8047965/), Russia has launched a total of 11 missiles (including ballistic Iskander-M, Onyx and Kh-31P) and nearly 100 drones of various types.

Ukraine's air defense managed to neutralize exactly 72% of the drones. Regarding the missile salvo, the Ukrainian calculations intercepted one missile, and 4 of the 11 missiles did not reach their targets and fell in uninhabited areas thanks to active electronic warfare (EW) measures. However, hits from the remaining shells were registered at 9 different locations in Odessa and the region, damaging residential buildings and leaving at least 8 people injured.