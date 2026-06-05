Rosatom: Ukraine violated the temporary ceasefire in the Zaporizhzhia NPP area, negotiated with the mediation of the IAE

The head of the Russian state corporation "Rosatom" Alexey Likhachev said today that a Ukrainian drone attack was carried out in the Zaporizhzhia NPP area this morning, injuring at least five Russian servicemen, TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said earlier today that, with its mediation, Russia and Ukraine had agreed on a temporary ceasefire in the area of the nuclear power plant in order to repair a power line to the facility.

This is the sixth cessation of fighting near the Zaporizhzhia NPP since the beginning of the year. Today's Ukrainian strike represents the first violation of these truces, Evgenia Yashina, head of the Zaporizhzhia NPP communications department, told TASS.

"As a result of the attack, five servicemen received injuries of varying severity. All the injured were provided with the necessary medical assistance in a timely manner," the Zaporizhzhia NPP Telegram channel wrote.