Ukrainian army admits: Drone in Constanta is ours, but was diverted by the Russians

The naval drone that exploded today in the Romanian port of Constanta is Ukrainian. However, it ended up there due to Russian actions. This was announced today by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, RBC-Ukraine reports, Focus writes.

''While performing tasks in the operational zone of the Black Sea, one of the naval unmanned boats of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, under the influence of enemy electronic warfare, lost control and ended up off the coast of Romania'', the Navy statement said.

The Ukrainian Navy also noted that they had provided all the necessary information to their Romanian colleagues in order to prevent casualties among the civilian population.

Explosion in Romanian port in Constanta

On the morning of June 5, a naval drone exploded in the port of Constanta in Romania.

No one was injured in the explosion, but the Romanian authorities have activated ''Red Intervention Plan'' - a special protocol for responding to emergencies with increased danger.

The country's Defense Ministry announced earlier that the naval drone was of the type used in the war in Ukraine. It is a Magura V5.

The military also noted that the explosion was not controlled. It is not clear how the naval drone ended up in the port.

Local media also reported that four more boats loaded with explosives were found in the coastal area of the port of Constanta.

This is the second case in just a week in which a drone exploded in Romania. On May 29, a Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Galati, eastern Romania.

Two people were injured and taken to hospital.

A RO-Alert was issued for Braila, Tulcea and Galati. Two F-16 fighter jets were scrambled from Fetești airbase, supported by a Romanian Air Force IAR 330 SOCAT helicopter.