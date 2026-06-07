NATO ground forces launch operations in "strategically important" region

NATO ground forces have launched new operations in Finland and Sweden aimed at strengthening security in the Arctic and northern regions of Europe amid increased Russian military activity and China's growing interest in the region, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the two Scandinavian countries ended their long-standing policy of military neutrality and joined NATO. Finland joined the alliance in 2023, and Sweden in 2024.

The new operations are designed to strengthen the defense of NATO's northeastern flank.

“This region is among the most strategically important in the world and at the same time offers some of the most challenging conditions for military operations,“ said NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alexis Grinkiewicz.

As part of the new structure, called NATO's Advanced Land Forces Finland, a Swedish battle group will be based in the town of Budden in northern Sweden. In addition, a multinational headquarters element will be established in Rovaniemi, Finland.

The decision to form these forces was made by the heads of state and government of NATO member states during the 2024 Washington Summit.

The alliance emphasizes that the deployment of the new formations was completed in less than two years.

The advanced land forces in Finland will operate in conjunction with another NATO initiative called "Arctic Guard". The goal is to strengthen the defense of the alliance's territory and ensure security in the Arctic and the High North.

According to General Grinkevich, these measures are particularly important against the backdrop of growing Russian military activity and China's increased interest in the strategic Arctic region.