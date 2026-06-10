Support is declining! Majority of Swedes are against joining the eurozone

Support in Sweden for adopting the euro has been declining over the past year. The majority of Swedes oppose adopting the single European currency. This was reported by Reuters, citing a survey by the Scandinavian country's national statistics office.

The data show that about 28.7% of respondents are in favor of abolishing the krona in favor of the euro. A year earlier, those supporting the currency change were 32 percent.

52.1% of respondents are against joining the eurozone. This is an increase from 2025, when this thesis was supported by 49.5% of Swedish citizens.

In 2003, Sweden held a referendum in which it rejected joining the eurozone.

In January this year, the right-wing party of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced that it would appoint a commission to assess the pros and cons of joining the euro if it remained in power after the general election in September.