Donald Trump: The Iranians have dragged out negotiations for too long and now they will pay!

US President Donald Trump said that Tehran has dragged out negotiations for a deal for too long and now "they will have to pay the price", reports "Reuters".

He made his statement after Iran and the United States traded blows in the region amid reports of ongoing efforts to negotiate.

"Iran all talks, no action", Trump wrote on social media. "They have delayed too long a deal that would have been great for them, and now they will have to pay the price!!!".

The American leader made his threat after an official familiar with the situation said that Qatari mediators had traveled to Tehran this morning in an attempt to finalize an agreement after consultations with the United States.