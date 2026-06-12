France bids farewell to 11-year-old Liana, whose death shook the country

The funeral of 11-year-old Liana, the girl whose tragic death caused a strong public outcry and sparked a wave of discontent in France, was held today in the cemetery of the French city of Florence, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

The mourning ceremony was attended by several hundred people who came to pay their last respects to the child. Liana's blue coffin was carried by firefighters, and the ceremony took place in an atmosphere of grief and empathy.

During the procession, Florence Mayor Gregory Bobato delivered a memorial speech in memory of the girl.

Meanwhile, people continue to gather in front of the school where Liana was last seen on May 29, leaving flowers, lit candles and stuffed animals. A poster has also been placed at the site in memory of Liana and all children who have become victims of violence in France.

The girl's body was found on June 4 in an abandoned silo in the Florence area after days of searching.

41-year-old Jérôme Barella is suspected of her death. According to available information, reports of assault and rape of underage girls have been filed against him in the past. His eldest daughter was Liana's girlfriend. Barella was arrested in early June.

The case has sparked a major public outcry and questioned the actions of the institutions. On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged that the tragedy had shaken citizens' trust in state institutions.

Liana's death sparked protests in Florence, in Auch, where complaints against Barella were filed, as well as in Paris and a number of other French cities. The demonstrations reflect growing public discontent and demands for a more effective response by the authorities in cases of violence against children.