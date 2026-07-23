Risk of World War III: Putin ready to attack 4 new countries after Ukraine

There is a risk of starting World War III as Russia is ready to attack 4 new countries after Ukraine, British newspaper Express reported.

Vladimir Putin has reportedly turned his attention to four new targets as he fights to secure victory over Ukraine. Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas said the Russian President could turn his attention to the Baltic states - Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia - and Poland.

He claims that uncertainty over the outcome of the four-year war in Ukraine has led the Russian people to doubt and turn against their government, leaving Putin to fight for victory. Kaunas told LRT: “Since the war in Ukraine is not developing according to Russia's plan, they are not able to win, and today explosions are echoing in Russia itself, there is a fuel shortage...“

“Russian society is already questioning the Kremlin regime why this is happening and where the promised victory is. The Kremlin, Putin, needs a new escalation, some new victory, and the Baltic region and Poland are the closest targets in this case,” he said.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda also warned that Russia was planning an escalation in Poland or the Baltic states to test NATO.

The Kremlin recently dismissed such claims, calling them “the latest batch of scare stories designed to continue the brainwashing of the population and prepare it for further militarization.”

Lithuania’s intelligence indicates concerns about possible attacks on critical infrastructure using conventional military or hybrid tactics. In response, the country has beefed up security around critical transport and energy infrastructure, including bridges, electrical substations, gas supply systems and communication hubs. Plans are also being made in response to a potential Russian attack, LRT reports.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski also suggested that Russia could conduct a false flag operation using Ukrainian drones. The country was recently forced to scramble fighter jets to intercept a Russian Il-20 aircraft over the Baltic Sea. The Russian plane had no flight plan filed and its transponder was turned off. The plane was carrying out a reconnaissance mission in international airspace, the Polish Armed Forces' operational command said.