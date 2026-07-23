Ukraine requests emergency meeting of UN Security Council

Ukraine has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to be held on July 27 over Russian attacks on ships in the Black Sea, acting Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga said, quoted by DPA, BTA reported.

In a statement published in Aix yesterday, Szybiga said that at least three civilian cargo ships had been attacked recently and several dozen of their crew members had been killed or injured.

“Today, not a single ship passed through the Ukrainian sea corridor in the Black Sea - right at the height of the harvest. This is deliberate economic and humanitarian terror,“ he wrote. “Russia has taken global food security for granted hostage“.

Sibiga said the international community must respond.

“We call on all countries, especially those affected, to immediately demand that Russia stop its attacks on freedom of navigation in the Black Sea“, he said. “No country has the right to deprive the world of food. Global pressure can stop Russian terror“.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening video address that Russia must “feel increasing pressure“ and tougher sanctions.

“Our long-range sanctions, our medium-range strikes and our strong positions on the front. All of this will be implemented,“ he said.

Zelensky also said he had met with the US permanent representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, to discussed the Patriot air defense system.

“We need missiles to protect the lives of our people. There cannot be a shortage of ballistic missile interceptors, as there is now – the last few months have been very difficult. It is important that our partners help us,” Zelensky said.