Crimea installs emergency phone lines

Russian-appointed authorities in Crimea have installed emergency phone lines for police and emergency services as an alternative to mobile phones, which are often jammed during frequent Ukrainian attacks, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

Ukraine has been attacking supply lines, military bases and power plants in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, although the move has not been recognized by most countries.

Ukraine, which has been under constant attack by Russian missiles and drones, says it is trying to isolate Crimea and undermine Moscow's military efforts.

Local authorities in Crimea said on Monday that 17 people were injured in a drone attack on a high-rise apartment building in the city of Yalta.

Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians.

Local authorities in Yevpatoria on the western coast of Crimea said they had installed phones throughout the city for emergency services.

“If they work during a power outage – and I hope no one needs them – then as an additional option for protection in this world, it is very good,” said local resident Maria Ushakova.

Crimea, a popular tourist destination, has been hit by power outages and fuel shortages caused by Ukrainian drone strikes on supply routes and oil refineries in Russia. This has forced the cancellation of children's camps and the reduction of opening hours of cafes and public transport.