Three climbers found dead after climbing the highest peak in the Italian Alps

The bodies of three climbers who died while climbing the highest peak in the Italian Alps - Gran Paradiso (4061 meters), were found at its foot - at an altitude of 3600 meters, DPA reported.

The group headed to the summit after sleeping in a hut. After the three did not return by evening, a signal was sent to the mountain rescue service.

According to rescuers, the climbers died after they all fell while climbing the northern slope of Gran Paradiso, in the Graian Alps, BTA reports.

According to official information, two are Italian citizens, but the nationality of the third is still unknown.