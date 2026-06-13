US shoots down Iranian drones in the Strait of Hormuz

The US said that US forces shot down Iranian drones aimed at the Strait of Hormuz after both Washington and Tehran signaled an imminent peace agreement.

The US Central Command indicated that all attack drones targeting commercial ships had been neutralized, and transit through the Strait of Hormuz continues.

Iranian media reported explosions in the port of Sirik and on Qeshm Island, which were probably caused by warning shots fired at vessels trying to pass without permission.

It is precisely the guarantee of free navigation and the lifting of the US blockade of Iranian ports that are among the clauses in the memorandum of understanding being prepared between the US and Iran, according to sources from both sides, BNR reports. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Iran and Oman would control shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. It is planned to begin releasing billions of dollars of Iranian assets and gradually ease sanctions on oil exports.

Negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program are to be held at the next stage, and according to a US official, they will ultimately lead to its termination and destruction of enriched uranium stocks. A prolonged inspection regime will also be introduced.

An anonymous source quoted by Reuters predicted that US Vice President J.D. Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf could sign the memorandum on Sunday, possibly in Geneva. Abbas Araqchi indicated that the signing could take place remotely before it is officially announced.

Israel will not be part of the agreement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced.