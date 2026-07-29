Iran is expected to receive the first shipment of a contract to supply up to 400 man-portable air defense (ABM) systems made in China within weeks, Reuters reported, citing three sources familiar with the deal.

The deal comes as the country rebuilds its defenses amid the war with the United States. It is worth $60-70 million and is among the biggest steps in Tehran's efforts to strengthen its short-range air defense systems since the start of its war with the United States and Israel, which exposed gaps in Iran's ability to protect military sites and strategic infrastructure.

The deal concerns the purchase of between 300 and 400 man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems (MANPADS), including Chinese-made QW-12 and FN-16 systems, said Reuters sources, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. According to them, the contract was signed with Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment, a Hong Kong-based company that in this case serves as an intermediary between the Iranian side and the Chinese supplier.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry and the Beijing-based Zhong Qing Bao Shang Group, the parent company of Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. China's foreign ministry has dismissed the claims of a deal as "completely baseless." "China has consistently played a role in promoting peace and ending the conflict," it said.

Iran has been facing a re-armament challenge after months of fighting in which the United States and Israel have targeted facilities related to the country's missile, drone and air defense programs. Tehran has responded with a barrage of ballistic missiles and drones. The conflict has highlighted the challenges of defending military and strategic sites against attacks by new aircraft models and precision-guided weapons.

Washington ended two weeks of airstrikes on Saturday, but US President Donald Trump warned that strikes would resume if talks failed to end the five-month conflict. In theory, there is also a ceasefire agreement, which has been officially in effect since April.

The delivery of hundreds of portable anti-aircraft missile systems would significantly expand Iran’s arsenal of short-range air defense weapons and signal a deepening military relationship with China. The deal also highlights the Islamic Republic’s continued reliance on a combination of domestic arms production and foreign supplies, despite years of sanctions and restrictions on defense-related imports.

The sources told Reuters that while an agreement has been signed, delivery times, quantities and other details of the contract could still be changed. The shipments are expected to depart by air from the city of Urumqi in western China. They will then pass through Pakistan to Iran, with the sources not specifying whether it will be by air or land again.

The Pakistani armed forces' public relations wing described the allegations of the country's involvement in the supply of air defense weapons to Iran from China as speculation, fabricated and completely untrue.

Against the backdrop of Iran's significant investments in missiles, drones and radars over the past two decades, experts also see the importance of portable air defense systems that can be quickly deployed, operated by small teams and moved frequently, making them less vulnerable than stationary air defense batteries.

A security source from a European country said that authorities in the country are aware of several contracts under discussion involving the possible sale of QW-series MANPADS to Iran, including the QW-12, QW-18 and QW-19 systems. A Middle Eastern security source said he was aware of Iran's request to purchase the QW-12 and QW-18, but was unaware that the deal had already been made.

The QW-12 and FN-16 are portable infrared-guided surface-to-air missile systems designed to destroy low-flying aircraft, helicopters and drones. Their mobility allows them to be quickly deployed around military installations, energy infrastructure and other sensitive sites. Defense analysts consider the QW-12 to be less effective than newer QW variants, including the QW-18 and QW-19, but say it can still provide effective short-range defense against drones and low-flying targets.

According to two Western intelligence sources and an Iranian official, Tehran has also explored the possibility of using land routes to more discreetly transport Chinese military supplies and dual-use components and reduce the risk of interception.

Reuters also reported earlier that Iran was close to concluding a deal with China to acquire anti-ship cruise missiles, according to people familiar with the negotiations. It is not yet known whether the deal has been finalized.