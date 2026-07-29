The Prime Minister in Skopje: There will be no constitutional changes in the requested form

There will be no changes to the Constitution of North Macedonia in the form that is now being requested. This was stated by the country's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in the podcast "Rishtazi". According to him, the goal of the government in Skopje is to find a sustainable solution that will lead North Macedonia to its ultimate goal - membership in the European Union (EU).

"In this entire process, things must be considered from the perspective of principles, and principles must apply to everyone", emphasized Mickoski, quoted by BTA.

Asked about the negotiating framework adopted by the country's government, which is part of the conditions for starting negotiations with the EU and includes changes to the Constitution, Mickoski indicated that he was aware of what the previous government had agreed on, but in his words, a previous government in Bulgaria had also agreed on something called respect for human rights.

"Now, on the principle, "we are inside, you are outside and want to enter", we are obliged to accept what has been agreed," he added. Hristian Mickoski also said that there are a dozen decisions from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg regarding the Macedonian community in Bulgaria, which rule that its human rights should be respected, that clubs and organizations should be allowed to register, etc.

"Something that should be respected, but is not. This is called harassment and has nothing to do with the Copenhagen criteria or the values of the EU", said the Prime Minister of North Macedonia. He pointed out that this is a policy of double standards and added that he is not a fan of this type of policy.

Mickoski explained that the goal of the North Macedonian government is not just to start membership negotiations, but to be part of the EU.

"When we know and when we have a solution on the table that will lead us to EU membership, then we are ready to talk. We are not ready to talk about quick, temporary solutions that will start this process, because we deserved it (already) 25 years ago (...) I witnessed when they told us to just change the name and immediately after that we become part of NATO. That we start negotiations and because "you are the best in the club, after 4-5 years you become a member of the EU", he said.

In the words of Hristijan Mickoski, these 4-5 years passed 3 years ago, and the Republic of North Macedonia is still in the same place where it was before changing its name. "We also changed the flag, we changed the banknotes and the constitution - several times. And it was always the same rhetoric - the window is open, now it's the momentum, just do this and it's done", he pointed out and added that the country is learning from its experience the hard way.

The Prime Minister of North Macedonia explained that as the first person in the government, he is trying to see things a little more clearly. He also said that his cabinet will continue to be engaged in the implementation of the Reform Plan and work to create a better society and better living conditions for all citizens.

In addition, according to Mickoski, there is a feeling of corruption in the country. He cited a survey according to which 80% of citizens indicate that there is corruption in North Macedonia. At the same time, when asked whether they have been the subject of corruption or know someone who has been the subject of corruption at the municipal level, less than 5% of respondents answer positively, and at the central level less than 3%. Therefore, in cooperation between the Ministry of Interior and "a well-known international non-governmental organization" A "Report Corruption" line will be opened, through which citizens who have been asked for a bribe will be able to file a report.