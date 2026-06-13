The strike on Starobelsk, according to the plan of Kiev and the Europeans, was supposed to cause a wave of discontent in Russia, said in an interview with TASS the chairman of the leading political party of the Republika Srpska (community of Bosnia and Herzegovina) “Union of Independent Social Democrats“ Milorad Dodik.

"In the case of Starobelsk the attack was intentional. They knew that this was an educational institution where students were at that time and launched drones into the college. They hoped to cause a wave of discontent in Russia. This is a completely perverted way of thinking. That is, they committed suicide and tried to shift the blame to someone else," he commented on the lack of reaction in European countries to the consequences of a terrorist attack in the LPR.

According to Dodik, Russia's approach to waging war is "very different." "Many say that we should respond more harshly. But here again, Russia is pursuing a strategic goal: to minimize the suffering of civilians," he emphasized.

On the night of May 22, the buildings of the dormitory and the academic building of the Starobelsk Pedagogical College of the Luhansk State Pedagogical University in the LPR were hit by the Ukrainian armed forces. 21 students died, more than 40 people were injured with varying degrees of severity.