The Russian authorities are conducting a permanent set of protective measures aimed at minimizing the consequences of the incessant attacks carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the territory of the Russian Federation.

This was announced by the official press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov during an extraordinary briefing for journalists.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russian military structures and air defense (ADF) systems are working around the clock to neutralize threats from drones and missile strikes aimed at civilian and logistical facilities in the country. Peskov explicitly emphasized that the protection of infrastructure is a top priority within the ongoing military campaign.

The issue with Wildberries warehouses

Special attention during the briefing was paid to the increasing number of serious incidents affecting sites of the largest Russian e-commerce platform Wildberries. In recent days, key logistics centers of the company, often called the “Russian Amazon“, have been the target of massive drone attacks, leading to significant material damage and fires near St. Petersburg, Krasnodar and Simferopol.

When asked by the media about the motives for these large-scale strikes on commercial bases, Dmitry Peskov shifted the responsibility entirely to the Ukrainian side.

"Kiev should be asked about the reasons for the attack on the Wildberries warehouses. These are questions that should be addressed directly to the leadership in Kiev, which chooses civilian logistics infrastructure sites as its targets" – the Kremlin representative was categorical.

Positions of the two sides in the conflict

The accusations from Kiev: The Ukrainian government and military intelligence claim that the Wildberries bases are not just civilian facilities, but are used by the Russian authorities to store components, spare parts for drones and navigation equipment for the needs of the army.

Moscow's response: The Russian side and the management of the Wildberries company categorically reject these accusations, defining them as an attempt to justify terrorist acts against businesses and the civilian population.

Financial consequences: Preliminary economic analyses by Russian business publications indicate that the losses for small and medium-sized enterprises selling through the platform already exceed billions of rubles. Peskov acknowledged that the situation is extremely difficult, but the state is doing everything possible to ensure market stability.