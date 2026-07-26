Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has issued another round of sharp criticism of Brussels and Kiev.

The reason for this was the intentions discussed in the European Union to impose a complete ban on the entry of participants in the so-called “special military operation“ (SVO) into Europe, as well as the latest public comments by the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Major General Mykhailo Drapatiy, regarding Russians. The information is current as of 22:00 Bulgarian time on July 26, 2026.

Brussels is preparing severe visa restrictions for the Russian military

According to data published by the Bulgarian publication “Club Z“ (www.clubz.bg/175559), the European Commission is actively studying mechanisms to prohibit access to European territory of Russian citizens who took part in the war in Ukraine. These plans are considered part of the preparation of the new EU sanctions packages. Medvedev's response on his Telegram channel was not long in coming - he defined the actions of European leaders as “a manifestation of impotence“ and “an attempt to discriminate against Russian heroes“. The former president warned that Moscow would take mirror measures that would seriously affect the interests of Western diplomats and citizens.

In parallel, tough negotiations continue within the EU. As reported by “Mediapool“ (www.mediapool.bg/es-ne-stigna-do-saglasie-za-sanktsiite-sreshtu-rusiya-no-balgarskite-rezervi-shte-badat-otrazeni-news385401.html), the member states are having difficulty reaching full unanimity on the new restrictions, as some countries, including Bulgaria, insist on protecting their national economic interests. However, Medvedev stressed that Russia has no intention of making compromises in the face of “hostile actions” of Brussels.

Sharp remarks about the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces

The second topic that provoked the Russian politician was the positions of the recently appointed commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Mikhail Drapatiy. According to analyses by the news agency “News bg“ (www.news.bg/world/kadirovtsi-zastrelyaha-12-raneni-ruski-voynitsi.html), 43-year-old Drapatiy, who replaced General Oleksandr Syrsky, quickly hardened Kiev's rhetoric. He made a series of statements about the state of the Russian army and the psychological attitude of Russian society, stating that Ukrainian forces are on the rise.

Medvedev commented on Drapatiy's remarks with his usual aggressive vocabulary. He pointed out that "the new generals in Kiev will quickly face the reality of the front" and that the words of the Ukrainian commander are intended only to raise the morale of the "leading Ukrainian units". The Russian statesman added that the reshuffles in the Ukrainian army will not change the final outcome of the conflict and the goals of the SVO will be fully achieved.