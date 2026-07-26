New peace plan: US and Ukraine stop airstrikes

Ukraine and the United States are preparing a new joint proposal to Russia aimed at a mutual cessation of airstrikes, Reuters reports.

The initiative aims to lay the foundations for a broader diplomatic process and revive stalled peace talks. According to Ukrainian diplomatic sources, the plan envisages a moratorium on missile and drone strikes on critical and energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already held preliminary discussions on this formula during meetings with US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The proposal is expected to be finalized and presented personally to US President Donald Trump during their upcoming meeting in Washington on Tuesday.

Moscow's reaction: “It is too early to comment“

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an official statement to the Russian news agency Interfax that Moscow had not yet received specific parameters for the proposal and described it as “press reports“. The Russian side emphasized that its response will depend entirely on how well the new formulas correspond to Russian strategic interests.

The main highlights of the current situation include:

Economic pressure : Ukrainian officials believe that the increased drone strikes on Russian refineries and warehouses are putting a strain on the Russian economy, which could soften Vladimir Putin's position.

Previous refusals : Kiev has made similar requests for a partial ceasefire by air in the past, but they were rejected by the Kremlin.

Diplomatic channels: Despite the complicated international situation and the influence of the parallel conflict in Iran, the channels of communication between the American and Russian negotiators remain open.

So far, neither of the two warring parties has ceased hostilities, and over the past 24 hours, mutual attacks with drones on civilian and military sites have again been recorded.