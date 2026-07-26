Roman Vassilev: "Baba Alino" is not a protected, but an urbanized territory according to the general development plan

A photo released by MP Kosta Stoyanov from "Vazrazhdane" showed a meeting between the Ukrainian owner of "Baba Alino" Oleg Nevzorov and the former deputy city prosecutor of Sofia Roman Vassilev. What is the story behind such a photo, a guest on the show "In Focus with Lora Krumova" on NOVA is Roman Vassilev.

"I met Oleg Nevzorov about two months ago. The reason was that I represent a large international investment fund that has a stake in the companies of KUB Corporation. Oleg Nevzorov is the executive director of several companies, and in them I represent international investors who have invested in it. They are engaged in investments in construction, innovative projects and IT companies", he said.

Vassilev explained that he left the judiciary in 2014 and received a good offer as general secretary in a large international company. "She was developing activities in the field of insurance and energy until about a year ago. Then she took her business outside the country. Regarding this position of mine, I have had the opportunity to meet with the investors who participate in the companies where Nevzorov is a manager", he specified.

According to him, the investors are involved in very large projects not only in Bulgaria, but also outside the country - in Odessa, Kiev and Bucharest. He explained that they are not worried about the "Baba Alino" case, but he believes that the truth will soon be known.

"Oleg Nevzorov has many investments in Varna. He has not left Bulgaria. During our meeting, we did not talk about the projects, the reason was to comment on certain actions to be taken. My task is to protect the interests of investors", said Vassilev.

On the case of the former director of the National Security Agency Denyo Denev, who issued an order to leave the country, as he poses a threat to national security, and 10 days later changed it. "Denyo Denev had his own reasons. I think that sooner or later the truth will come out and it will become clear what happened in "Baba Alino". Nevzorov manages his projects very well and protects the interests of investors. They have invested a very large financial sum not only in "Baba Alino", but also in large-scale projects in Varna, in Romania. These are the projects of the investors and are managed by Oleg Nevzorov and the KUB corporation", he believes.

According to him, investors will not withdraw their trust in Oleg Nevzorov. "There is no reason for them to do it. There are things that are not right at best, but I would not say that we are international criminals, as some say. The documentation is very strange, there is no doubt about circumventing the law", the lawyer believes.

"Baba Alino" is not a protected area, but an urbanized territory according to the general development plan. Neither the investors nor Nevzorov have seen any of the people who are being commented on - a former or current mayor, a chief architect. Completely different people worked, not politicians. There is a large team, because Oleg Nevzorov cannot know whether two water meters or one electricity meter were installed,", he said.

Vasilev did not give a definitive answer whether the construction in "Baba Alino" is legal or not, but assured that Oleg Nevzorov has nothing to clean up around his name. "We comply with the law, as you can see he is in Bulgaria and is cooperating with the necessary authorities", concluded Vassilev.