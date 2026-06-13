Europe is preparing for a sharp reduction in the "military resources" that the US could send to it during a war or crisis, including military equipment that it cannot replace, Bloomberg reported, citing its sources.

The US is planning a significant reduction in its contribution to the NATO force model in Europe. According to a senior Western military official quoted by the agency, these measures include a 30% reduction in the number of strategic bombers that European countries do not have, as well as a 75-100% reduction in reconnaissance and attack drones and a further 50% reduction in naval ships.

It is noted that European countries are now considering how to conduct military operations without the help of The exact timing of the reduction in "military resources" has not yet been announced, but it is expected to happen soon, Bloomberg sources told Bloomberg.

According to an earlier opinion poll published by the Brussels-based think tank European Council on Foreign Relations, the vast majority of citizens in the European Union, Switzerland and Britain do not trust the United States to protect them in the event of war and support increased military spending in Europe. According to the survey, significantly less than half of those surveyed trust US military aid.