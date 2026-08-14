NTSB finds probable cause of Ryanair flight from Thessaloniki crash

An inspection of the damaged right engine of the Boeing 737-800 found bird remains. According to investigators, the collision likely damaged a fan blade, which subsequently scattered metal debris. They broke a passenger window and caused additional damage to the fuselage, Vesti.bg reports.

In the incident, a 61-year-old passenger was partially sucked through the broken window. He suffered neck and shoulder injuries and friction burns, but other passengers managed to pull him back into the cabin. A doctor who was on board the plane then provided first aid.

Crew members reported strong and sustained vibrations, as well as fog or smoke in the cabin. Emergency oxygen masks were deployed shortly after. Passengers used a metal container to cover the broken window as the plane returned to Thessaloniki.

The plane reached about 15,000 feet (4,570 meters), then began a descent and returned to the airport approximately an hour after takeoff. All passengers were safely evacuated after landing.

Four suspected bird strikes

The NTSB said the same engine had four reported suspected bird strikes in the previous 12 months, with bird debris found in two of them.

Meanwhile, documents show that the fan blades underwent ultrasonic inspections in May 2026 and November 2025, with no defects found.

However, investigators stressed that a definitive cause has not yet been determined and no potential causes have been ruled out, including maintenance issues and the age of the aircraft.

The NTSB publicly reprimanded Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary after he told investors that the investigation was focused on external subject, not to the maintenance or age of the plane. The US authority said O'Leary was not authorized to speak on behalf of the investigation.

The plane was delivered new to Ryanair in 2008 and can carry up to 189 passengers. The flight was operated by Malta Air, a subsidiary of Ryanair.

The investigation is ongoing, with the NTSB seeking statements from Ryanair, Boeing and engine manufacturer CFM International.