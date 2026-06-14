Russian forces hit the Kharkiv Special Machines Plant with aerial bombs

This night, Russia carried out another combined air attack against the territory of Ukraine, using dozens of Shahed strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) (including new modifications) and aerial bombs, nv.ua reported.

Monitoring channels and local media reported powerful explosions in the city of Kharkov. Russian aircraft have carried out strikes with high-explosive and guided bombs (KAB), and according to preliminary data from military correspondents in the region, the Special Machines Plant used by Ukrainian forces was hit and destroyed with heavy bombs.

The enterprise is part of the critical industrial infrastructure used for the repair and maintenance of military equipment.

Early warning systems issued urgent warnings about drones heading directly from the Black Sea towards Chernomorsk, Bolgrad and Limanka in the Odessa region.

An air alert was declared in Sumy and Poltava, where Russian drones were detected on a course from the north and northeast.

Unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted in the western parts of Dnipropetrovsk region (around Shiroke), as well as in the northern part of Kherson region heading west.

Earlier this week, the Ukrainian Armed Forces and international intelligence sources warned of preparations for a massive Russian combined strike, potentially involving hundreds of drones, cruise missiles and ballistic systems (including Oreshnik missiles from the Kapustin Yar test site). Military observers also report that Russia is massively increasing the use of new, faster jet drones (such as the Shahed-238 / Geran-3/4/5 modifications), which move at higher speeds and make it difficult for Ukrainian air defense mobile fire groups to operate.