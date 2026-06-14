Mark Carney in Dublin: Europe and Canada can become a decisive force

Europe, Ireland and Canada have the potential to emerge as independent powers in the face of global instability and growing threats, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a speech in Dublin during his visit to Ireland, CFJC Today reports.

“Amidst these turmoil, Canada, Ireland and Europe can emerge as a significant and decisive force – a force for good“, Carney said.

The Canadian Prime Minister noted that Ottawa sees Europe as a key partner in its strategy to diversify its foreign economic and political ties.

The statement comes amid the Canadian government's efforts to reduce the country's long-standing dependence on the United States for trade and security. Carney has previously advocated for closer cooperation among the so-called middle powers amid the rivalry between the world's biggest players.

During his visit to Ireland, Carney also held talks with Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin. The two countries agreed to expand cooperation in the areas of artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and food security.

The trip to Ireland was part of the Canadian prime minister's six-day European tour. He previously met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and then plans to attend the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France.