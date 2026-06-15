US and Iran officially reach peace agreement VIDEO

The United States and Iran have officially reached a peace agreement, which was announced by the mediator in the negotiations - Pakistan, DW reported.

Confirmation of the peace agreement came from both Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump. The official signing ceremony of the agreement is expected to take place in Switzerland.

The agreement includes an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

Iran undertakes to immediately open the Strait of Hormuz for unhindered passage of all commercial ships.

The United States lifts its blockade of Iranian ports and allows free navigation.

Washington temporarily removes some restrictions on Iranian oil exports and commits not to impose new sanctions until the final agreement is signed.

The United States will release about $ 25 billion in frozen Iranian assets through direct transfers and credit lines.

Iran undertakes not to develop nuclear weapons and to freeze the current state of its nuclear program, with control over enriched uranium passing to the United States.

Although While Tehran initially remained more cautious about the final details and exact timeline, mediators confirmed that the deal was a fact after intensive diplomatic negotiations.