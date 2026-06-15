The EU resumes membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. The intergovernmental conferences on the first cluster "Fundamental Issues" with the two candidates will be held in Luxembourg.

This became possible after Hungary lifted its veto on the continuation of negotiations with Ukraine due to the rights of the Hungarian minority, and otherwise the two countries are going as a package in the negotiations.

Ukraine applied for membership shortly after the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war, received candidate status in 2022, and accession negotiations officially began in 2024.

The foreign ministers of the member states will also meet in Luxembourg. They will discuss Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine, relations between the EU and Armenia, the Community and China, and the situation in the Middle East. No decision is expected on the 21st sanctions package against Russia.

Bulgaria will be represented by Minister Velislava Petrova.