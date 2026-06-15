Hungary will continue to defend its national interests within the European Union, while supporting the community's enlargement process, Foreign Minister Anita Orban said before the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, BTA reports.

“Hungary will once again behave like a European country“, she said, stressing that in the parliamentary elections in April, Hungarian citizens clearly stated that the country's future lies in Europe.

Regarding Ukraine, Orban announced that after lengthy negotiations, an agreement was reached between Budapest and Kyiv, which regulates the rights of ethnic Hungarians in areas such as education, public administration, cultural life and the use of national symbols.

According to her The agreement is among the most important diplomatic achievements in recent weeks and has already been included in the Joint Action Plan between Ukraine and the European Union on Minority Issues.

Orbán noted that today the first negotiation cluster of Ukraine's EU accession process will be opened, covering fundamental rights, democracy and the rule of law. The bilateral agreement reached will be part of this process.

According to her, the document also provides for a mechanism that allows negotiations on the first cluster to be temporarily suspended if Ukraine does not fulfill its commitments.

„Hungarian diplomacy managed to make this agreement not only a bilateral commitment, but also part of the European integration process. This means that its implementation will be monitored by both Kiev and the European institutions,” Orbán said.

She stressed that Hungary supports the enlargement of the European Union, but believes that the accession of new countries should be based on real progress and the implementation of the necessary reforms.

The foreign minister also pointed out that Montenegro remains the most advanced country in the enlargement process and serves as an example for the other countries in the Western Balkans. According to her, Podgorica’s progress shows that consistent reforms and commitment to the European path produce results.

Orbán also confirmed Budapest’s support for Moldova’s European perspective and expressed hope that the enlargement process will continue to promote stability and development in the region.