European Commission expects quick approval of new sanctions package against Russia

The European Commission has expressed its expectation that the proposal for a new extension of sanctions against Russia in connection with the war in Ukraine will be adopted in a short time. This was announced by a spokesman for the institution during a press conference, quoted in connection with questions about the positions of individual member states, BTA reports.

According to him, the statement of the G-7 countries from the previous day emphasizes the need to increase pressure on Russia. “We are working in this direction“, he added.

The spokesman also specified that the European Commission does not comment on the progress of negotiations on the specific proposal. He indicated that consultations are currently underway with the member states of the European Union and that the talks will continue with the aim of approving the package as soon as possible.

The questions were prompted by media reports that Bulgaria had expressed objections to some of the proposed measures.

As reported by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency, last week the European Commission proposed a new expansion of economic sanctions against Russia. Among the measures is a proposal to ban entry into the European Union of persons who have served in the Russian armed forces since the start of the military invasion of Ukraine.