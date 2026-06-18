A famous American entrepreneur died in a private jet crash on a highway in Texas VIDEO

A private business jet crash on a highway in Laredo, Texas, killed one person and injured five others, The Guardian reported.

The accident occurred late on Tuesday evening, June 16, 2026, on the busy Loop 20 (Texas State Highway Loop 20) interchange.

The deceased is the famous technology entrepreneur Joshua Ber, 50, founder and CEO of the technology hub for startups Capital Factory in Austin, Texas. There were a total of six people on board. The five survivors are the two pilots and three teenagers. All of them are hospitalized in stable condition.

Firefighters managed to pull a small pet dog alive from the wreckage.

During the emergency landing, the plane hit a car moving on the highway. Its driver was hospitalized, but has since been discharged.

The plane was a twin-engine Cessna Citation Latitude business jet, manufactured in 2016. The machine is owned by the private jet sharing company NetJets (owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway).

This is the first fatal accident in the company's history.

The plane took off from the Mexican resort of San Jose del Cabo and was flying to Austin, Texas.

Around 9:55 p.m. local time, the pilots contacted the tower at Laredo International Airport. They reported serious mechanical problems, loss of power (loss of engines) and low fuel. The plane lost contact with controllers and crashed on the Loop 20 highway, about 2-3 miles (3-4 km) from the airport runway while trying to reach it.

Dashboard footage shows the plane skidding along the asphalt, hitting light poles and splitting in half, before bursting into flames.

Drivers who witnessed the incident immediately stopped their cars and ran to the burning fuselage. Using shovels and hammers, they smashed the windshield of the cockpit and helped people out.

Five police officers were hospitalized for gassing during the rescue.

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation with the help of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Investigators will seize the plane's black boxes (voice and data recorders). Experts are investigating whether there was a fuel leak, as the tank on this model allows for a flight three times longer than the one taken, and the pilots have reported that they are running out of fuel. FBI teams are also working at the scene.

The highway remained closed for a long time due to scattered debris and spilled aviation fuel.